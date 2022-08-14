Honey Dijon and TS Madison have made music history as the first Black trans women to land a Top 40 hit single on the Billboard Hot 100.

As reported by blogger The G-Listed, the duo are credited on Beyoncé's album Renaissance for co-writing the song "Cozy," which debuted at #30. The track is interspersed throughout with snippets of a 2020 video monologue delivered by Madison in light of the Black Lives Matter protests. In it, the trans icon and reality TV personality proudly declares, "I'm dark brown, dark skin, light skin, bеige; fluorescent bеige, bitch, I'm Black."

"Alien Superstar," which was co-written and co-produced by Dijon, likewise cracked the Top 40, debuting at #19. The renowned house DJ, who's graced stages everywhere from Berghain to New York Fashion Week, brings an electric, otherworldly quality to the dance anthem.

While Madison and Dijon have made music history, this isn't the first time LGBT artists have cracked the Billboard Top 40. Indeed, Labelle, the all-girl trio which included Patti Labelle and bisexual singer Nona Hendryx, made it onto the list with their 1974 smash hit "Lady Marmalade," which was also written by a gay man, Bob Crewe. And in more recent history, Sam Smith, who is non-binary, has appeared on the list this year with "Love Me More."

Beyond her work on "Cozy" and "Alien Superstar," Dijon has also released a rework of Renaissance's lead single, "Break My Soul," featured on an EP of remixes that also includes renditions from Will.i.am and Terry Hunter.