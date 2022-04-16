On Friday night, Harry Styles made his Coachella debut. And the British artist's headlining set certainly did not disappoint.

For his headlining performance, Styles sang tracks from his 2019 album Fine Line, threw it back with One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful," debuted his latest single "As It Was," and revealed two new unreleased songs that would also be part of his highly-anticipated upcoming album, Harry's House.

“Boyfriends” is a ballad about boyfriends who "take you for granted" and know "just how to get under your skin. Before launching into the song, he asked the audience, "Who in the audience has ever had a boyfriend?" He then asked, "Who in the audience has never had a boyfriend?" After cheers from the crowd, he said into the mic, "To boyfriends everywhere: fuck you."

Then, he brought out special guest Shania Twain onto the stage to do duet covers of her hits “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still the One.” In the middle of their performance, he took the time to say, "men are trash." After singing with Twain, he gave another preview of his upcoming album with the track, “Late Night Talking,” which has a '70s-esque vibe and is about missing your S.O.

Harry's House is going to be Styles' third solo album and is expected to come out on May 20, 2022.