It appears Harry Styles was in a predicament at the Grammys this past Sunday, and it’s not due to the wrath of the Beyhive after he snagged the coveted Album of the Year award for Harry’s House. Instead, it had to do with a pesky rotating platform.

The British superstar took the stage to perform the pop ear worm “As It Was” with a crew of dancers. However, the platform he was on began spinning clockwise instead of counter-clockwise. While the performance looked like it went off without a hitch to us watching at home, some of the dancers came forward to set the story straight.

@mickjaggerharry hoping whoever was in charge of that got fired #harrystyles #grammys #2023 #dancers #fyp #professional #harries #asitwas #GetCrackin #harryshouse #aoty

The dancers rehearsed for weeks to perfect the choreography with the rotating stage. When it moved the wrong way, some fans noticed Styles starting the performance with a shaky start, presumably due to nerves. The skilled dancers immediately had to do the choreography backwards, saving the performance in an act of quick thinking.

In a now-deleted TikTok, choreographer Dexter Da Rocha added, "12 of us were on the turntable and we rehearsed for 10 days getting down these beautiful formations and sliding off the turntable… and Harry did such a good job integrating into it and had a beautiful duet."

While the incident could be chalked up to human error, some fans think that Styles was sabotaged.

And other eagle-eyed fans noticed Styles trying to signal that something was wrong.

And unsurprisingly, this isn’t the only hiccup of the night. People also pointed out that Bad Bunny’s closed captions did not accurately reflect what he was singing, instead showing them as “singing in non-English.”

Next time you send criticism for a bad performance, remember that things like this happen and they have to push through.