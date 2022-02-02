Super Bowl commercials can be pretty wild. For this year’s big game, Uber Eats tapped some of our favorite stars to demonstrate how the food ordering app isn’t actually just for food. Take Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina candles, for example.

Paltrow, the mastermind behind the Goop lifestyle brand, famously created her vagina-scented candle as a bit of a joke, she told Jimmy Kimmel in 2020. It was never meant to actually smell like a vagina, despite being called "This Smells Like My Vagina.” Of the story behind the $75 candle, Gwyneth said, “You know, I think a lot of women have grown up with a certain degree of shame or embarrassment around this part. So we’re kind of like, ‘Yo!’”

Despite the lighthearted story behind the creation of the candle, Goop ran into some issues when one exploded, which was followed by a lawsuit. Not to mention the ire over the price tag and name from people who just couldn’t deal with Gwyneth’s Goopy products. She naturally followed up the vagina candle with an orgasm-scented mate.



Uber Eats has only released teasers for the “Uber Don’t Eats" commercial so far, including Paltrow's. But it doesn’t stop there. The Daily Show With Trevor Noah host Trevor Noah himself gets to munch on a stick of deodorant, and White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge takes a bite out of a lipstick. Honestly, this commercial looks like it’s going to be all kinds of chaotic in the best possible way.

The full-length commercial will air on Super Bowl Sunday, February 13, when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals. And if you’re so inclined to order a vagina-scented candle of your own, we’re now led to believe that it can all be done through Uber Eats. It’s not exactly what we would ever have expected to pop up on the app next to late-night tacos from Taco Bell and Gatorade from Walgreen’s, but alas.