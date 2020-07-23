Gucci has taken another step into the inclusive world of fashion by launching Gucci MX: the new nonbinary, gender-fluid section on its website.

Meant to be a space that welcomes all people, Gucci MX will allow visitors the chance to browse and shop select looks and accessories from the Pre-Fall and Fall 2020 collection shot on MX models, without complying to rigid female/male gender distinctions.

"Gucci's collections set out to deconstruct preconceived binaries and question how these concepts relate to our bodies," the webpage says. "Celebrating self-expression in the name of all gender equality, the House presents MX."

The products are divided into four categories: Ready-to-Wear, Handbags and Luggage, Shoes and Accessories. Sizing is gender-neutral.

One of the pieces in the collection, the Jackie 1961 handbag, serves as a rebirth of one of the House's most famous styles. The hobo shoulder bag is named after Jackie Kennedy, who was photographed multiple times carrying the bag in the 1960s.

It was first re-introduced at the Men's Fall 2020 show in January, and was also shown during the Women's Fall 2020 show in February. With this release, the bag is now available three different sizes: Mini, small and medium.