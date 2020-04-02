Help Grimes Finish Her New Music Video

In Grimes' new video for "You'll Miss Me When I'm Not Around," the musician wields a sword in front of a green screen while pregnant (!!!), but there isn't much to see beyond that. So Grimes is asking her fans to help her finish it.

On Instagram , Grimes writes: "Because we're all in lockdown we thought if people are bored and wanna learn new things, we could release the raw components of one of these for anyone who wants to try making stuff using our footage." She calls the project a "quarantine art kit."

Additionally, Grimes offers suggestions of affordable resources to use to complete the video, including free or inexpensive audio and video editing software (Blender, Adobe Suite, Daz 3D) as well as a guide on how to upload their fan versions so she can share them online. Download the guide here . She also included stems of "You'll Miss Me When I'm Not Around" for fans to create various remixes of the Miss Anthropocene track.

Grimes adds that she was inspired to create her quarantine art kit by all the fan-made art she is sent. "Hoping some of these things are of use when the days are long and lonely," she writes. "Anyway, I hope everybodies doing OK!"

Stream Miss Anthrocopocene, below.