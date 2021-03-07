The Recording Academy has announced their full lineup of performers for the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards, and it's going to be epic.

This year, the awards show will be looking a little different because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It isn't clear exactly what the setup will be in terms of how much will be virtual and if there will still be a physical red carpet somewhere, but the Recording Academy said, "Artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all."

Throughout the night, the awards will also be paying tribute to independent performance venues, which have been impacted by the pandemic. So day-to-day workers at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, the Hotel Café in Los Angeles, the Apollo Theater in New York City, and the Station Inn in Nashville will be presenting for the different categories. The show will be hosted by Trevor Noah.

The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards will be airing live next Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT on CBS and on Paramount+.