Turn Your Selfies Into Works of Art

If you're looking to up your quarantine selfie game, the Google Arts & Culture app's latest feature might be able to help.

"Art Transfer" lets users turn their photographs into painting-like portraits in the style of artists like Vincent van Gogh, Frida Kahlo, Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Yayoi Kusama. Regular objects can also be restyled through the app, opening your camera roll to a whole world of creative possibilities.

The feature is a collaboration with cultural institutions from around the world, which gave Google permission to use famous works like Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa," one of Claude Monet's waterlilies, "Ninfee Rosa," Andy Warhol's 1966 self-portrait, Edvard Munch's "The Scream" and van Gogh's "Irises." Users can either revamp their entire picture or select a specific part to be stylized. And while they wait for the transformation to be complete, the app shares fun facts about the selected work of art.

"Art Transfer" uses an algorithmic model created by Google AI to make this unique artistic experience come to life. According to Google, "Art Transfer doesn't just blend the two things or simply overlay your image. Instead, it kicks off a unique algorithmic recreation of your photo inspired by the specific art style you have chosen."

So if you're dying to see what your fresh loaf of home-made bread would look like as a 17th century still life, or how van Gogh would have painted your dead flowers, download the Google Arts & Culture app and get creative.