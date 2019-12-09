The Golden Globe Awards don't really mean anything, but they're a lot of fun — think VMAs, not Grammys. The 2020 nominations list has just been announced, with Netflix scoring by far the most mentions of any TV or movie distributor. Dominating the categories are 2019 favorites like The Irishman, Joker, Marriage Story, and Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood.
Some nice/fun surprises: Awkwafina got the nod she deserves for The Farewell, Fleabag's Hot Priest Andrew Scott is up for a statue, and Kieran Culkin getting recognition for his memorable and surprisingly hot turn in Succession season two.
Notable snubs: HBO's Euphoria and Game of Thrones, anything Honey Boy, Constance Wu's Hustlers performance, Greta Gerwig and Florence Pugh for Little Women, Lorene Scafaria for Hustlers, and Ava DuVernay for When They See Us. Schitt's Creek doesn't make a single appearance on the list, angering Dan Levy fans. As per usual, no women were nominated for Best Director.
Some fun category warfare: Taylor Swift vs Beyoncé in the Best Original Song category, Jennifer Aniston vs Reese Witherspoon in Best TV Actress, and an inevitable Pacino vs Pesci off the back of The Irishman.
All the 2020 Golden Globe Award nominees, below.
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Cynthia Erivo Harriet
Scarlett Johannson Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan Little Women
Charlize Theron Bombshell
Renee Zellweger Judy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Christian Bale Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas Pain and Glory
Adam Driver Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix Joker
Jonathan Pryce The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Ana De Armas Knives Out
Awkwafina The Farewell
Cate Blanchett Where'd You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein Booksmart
Emma Thompson Late Night
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Daniel Craig Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
Taron Egerton Rocketman
Eddie Murphy Dolemite Is My Name
Best Motion Picture (Animated)
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language)
The Farewell (USA)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates Richard Jewell
Annette Bening The Report
Laura Dern Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez Hustlers
Margot Robbie Bombshell
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins The Two Popes
Al Pacino The Irishman
Joe Pesci The Irishman
Brad Pitt Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
Best Director
Bong Joon Ho Parasite
Sam Mendes 1917
Todd Phillips Joker
Martin Scorsese The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
Best Screenplay
Noah Baumbach Marriage Story
Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won Parasite
Anthony McCarten The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
Steven Zaillian The Irishman
Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat Little Women
Hildur Gudnadottir Joker
Randy Newman Marriage Story
Thomas Newman 1917
Daniel Pemberton Motherless Brooklyn
Best Original Song
"Beautiful Ghosts" Cats Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" Rocketman Elton John, Bernie Taupin
"Into the Unknown" Frozen 2 Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
"Spirit" The Lion King Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé
"Stand Up" Harriet Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo
Best Television Series (Drama)
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama)
Jennifer Aniston The Morning Show
Olivia Colman The Crown
Jodie Comer Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon The Morning Show
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama)
Brian Cox Succession
Kit Harington Game of Thrones
Rami Malek Mr Robot
Tobias Menzies The Crown
Billy Porter Pose
Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
The Politician
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
Christina Applegate Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Kirsten Dunst On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
Michael Douglas The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader Barry
Ben Platt The Politician
Paul Rudd Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef Ramy
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Kaitlyn Dever Unbelievable
Joey King The Act
Helen Mirren Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever Unbelievable
Michelle Williams Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Christopher Abbott Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen The Spy
Russell Crowe The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette The Act
Helena Bonham Carter The Crown
Toni Collette Unbelievable
Meryl Streep Big Little Lies
Emily Watson Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin Succession
Andrew Scott Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard Chernobyl
Henry Winkler Barry
