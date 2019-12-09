The Golden Globe Awards don't really mean anything, but they're a lot of fun — think VMAs, not Grammys. The 2020 nominations list has just been announced, with Netflix scoring by far the most mentions of any TV or movie distributor. Dominating the categories are 2019 favorites like The Irishman, Joker, Marriage Story, and Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood.

Some nice/fun surprises: Awkwafina got the nod she deserves for The Farewell, Fleabag's Hot Priest Andrew Scott is up for a statue, and Kieran Culkin getting recognition for his memorable and surprisingly hot turn in Succession season two.

Notable snubs: HBO's Euphoria and Game of Thrones, anything Honey Boy, Constance Wu's Hustlers performance, Greta Gerwig and Florence Pugh for Little Women, Lorene Scafaria for Hustlers, and Ava DuVernay for When They See Us. Schitt's Creek doesn't make a single appearance on the list, angering Dan Levy fans. As per usual, no women were nominated for Best Director.

Some fun category warfare: Taylor Swift vs Beyoncé in the Best Original Song category, Jennifer Aniston vs Reese Witherspoon in Best TV Actress, and an inevitable Pacino vs Pesci off the back of The Irishman.

All the 2020 Golden Globe Award nominees, below.

Best Motion Picture (Drama) 1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) Cynthia Erivo Harriet

Scarlett Johannson Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan Little Women

Charlize Theron Bombshell

Renee Zellweger Judy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) Christian Bale Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas Pain and Glory

Adam Driver Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix Joker

Jonathan Pryce The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) Ana De Armas Knives Out

Awkwafina The Farewell

Cate Blanchett Where'd You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein Booksmart

Emma Thompson Late Night

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) Daniel Craig Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Taron Egerton Rocketman

Eddie Murphy Dolemite Is My Name

Best Motion Picture (Animated) Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language) The Farewell (USA)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture Kathy Bates Richard Jewell

Annette Bening The Report

Laura Dern Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez Hustlers

Margot Robbie Bombshell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture Tom Hanks A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins The Two Popes

Al Pacino The Irishman

Joe Pesci The Irishman

Brad Pitt Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Best Director Bong Joon Ho Parasite

Sam Mendes 1917

Todd Phillips Joker

Martin Scorsese The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Best Screenplay Noah Baumbach Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won Parasite

Anthony McCarten The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Steven Zaillian The Irishman

Best Original Score Alexandre Desplat Little Women

Hildur Gudnadottir Joker

Randy Newman Marriage Story

Thomas Newman 1917

Daniel Pemberton Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song "Beautiful Ghosts" Cats Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift

"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" Rocketman Elton John, Bernie Taupin

"Into the Unknown" Frozen 2 Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

"Spirit" The Lion King Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé

"Stand Up" Harriet Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo

Best Television Series (Drama) Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) Jennifer Aniston The Morning Show

Olivia Colman The Crown

Jodie Comer Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama) Brian Cox Succession

Kit Harington Game of Thrones

Rami Malek Mr Robot

Tobias Menzies The Crown

Billy Porter Pose

Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

The Politician

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) Christina Applegate Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Kirsten Dunst On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) Michael Douglas The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader Barry

Ben Platt The Politician

Paul Rudd Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef Ramy

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Kaitlyn Dever Unbelievable

Joey King The Act

Helen Mirren Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever Unbelievable

Michelle Williams Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Christopher Abbott Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen The Spy

Russell Crowe The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Patricia Arquette The Act

Helena Bonham Carter The Crown

Toni Collette Unbelievable

Meryl Streep Big Little Lies

Emily Watson Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Alan Arkin The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin Succession

Andrew Scott Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard Chernobyl

Henry Winkler Barry