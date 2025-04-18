Gloria Gaynor's Survival Story Isn't Over

Gloria Gaynor has always been a survivor. But in this era of her life, the 81-year-old music legend is more interested in thriving than surviving.

“I’ve already survived,” Gaynor tells PAPER. “I don’t need anyone in particular to survive. Everybody is replaceable — except Jesus.” This belief is reflected in her new EP, Happy Tears, out June 6. Following her 2019 Grammy Award-winning gospel album Testimony , the new project holds onto her Christian values while simultaneously dipping back into her funky R&B roots. Lead single “ Fida Known ” sees Gaynor full-circle.

“I was rehearsing ‘ I Will Survive ’ with my vocal coach, and when I sang, ‘If I had known for just one second you’d be back to bother me,’ those words lit up for me,” she says. “I realized we don’t say ‘If I had known’ — we say, ‘Fida known.’ Like, ‘Fida known you were stupid,’ or ‘Fida known you wouldn’t appreciate me.’ Those words just illuminated in my mind. That felt like a gift from God.”

It’s that mix of divine insight and sharp lyrical wit that defines Happy Tears. Gaynor may be best known for her disco-era anthem of independence, but she’s always been deeply spiritual — a woman of faith long before it became her musical genre. With Happy Tears, she bridges those worlds, using upbeat, danceable grooves to deliver messages of strength, grace, and clarity. There’s no preaching here, just storytelling — drawn from a life that’s seen both deep loss and tremendous rebirth.“I realized I can still get my message across through secular music,” she says. “My songs are still uplifting and inspiring. And anybody who gets to know me will get to know where that inspiration is coming from.”

It’s been more than four decades since she first sang “Go on now, go,” but Gaynor hasn’t slowed down. In recent years, she’s released a gospel album, earned a psychology degree at 71 and had a Lifetime biopic made about her life. Happy Tears is the latest chapter in a career that’s never stopped evolving — and a reminder that survival is only the beginning.

Now, as she enters her sixth decade in music, Gaynor is ready to celebrate not just the fight, but the freedom that comes after. We sat down with her to talk all things faith, survival, and her views on the music of today.

It's an honor to speak to you. Congrats on the new EP. Why the name Happy Tears? Because I've cried many happy tears, and I know what that's all about. I have lived the lyrics of that song. Have you ever laughed so hard you cried? It's like that. You're so at peace and so happy with where you are in life and what's going on around you that cry happy tears. This follows your gospel album from 2019, which won a Grammy. What made you want to return to a more upbeat, fun, funky sound? What was that process like? It was a decision made for me by the industry. They just did not want to accept me as a gospel artist, so I felt like I was wasting my time. I realized I could get some of my messages across through secular music, so I went back to it. I'm always going to do music. My songs are still uplifting and inspiring, and anybody who gets to know me will get to know where that inspiration is coming from. I'm still accomplishing my purpose. The overall theme I got from the EP was happiness, faith and perseverance — qualities your music has always championed. In what ways has your definition of “survival” evolved over the years? It's evolved in that I recognize I don't need anyone in particular to survive. We all need each other, but no one individual. Everybody is replaceable — except Jesus.

I am surviving. And more than surviving, I’m thriving

You were kind of sending that message from the beginning. I mean, "I Will Survive" — that's the whole message. How did you know this so early on in your career? It was early in my career, but not early in my life — and I think that had a lot to do with it. I was 29 years old when I did my first recording, so I wasn't a kid. I was a little bit mature — not a whole lot — but I had already gone through a lot. I lost my mother when I was 25. She was my rock. I grew up without a father. So there are some things I had to learn pretty early on that other people don’t. It's not been an easy journey. It's been a fun, exciting journey — but not an easy one. That’s such an interesting age to start a career. At 29, in today’s industry, that would be considered old for a female pop or R&B star. But I feel like that’s changed over the years. Twenty-eight is a big pivot moment for a lot of people — Saturn Return, major life shifts. Oh, yeah. Absolutely. You've lived multiple lives in the music industry — from disco royalty to gospel powerhouse. What have you learned most about yourself as a woman through each chapter? With each segment of my life, I've learned a new level of strength, courage, and faith. "Fida Known" feels like classic Gloria Gaynor — but wiser, a little tougher. What emotional space were you in when writing it, and how does that contrast with where you were when you recorded "I Will Survive"? When I recorded "I Will Survive," I was recovering from surgery and hoping I would survive. With "Fida Known," it's like — I’ve already survived. I am surviving. And more than surviving, I’m thriving. Every day, there's something new to survive, but I'm thriving in other areas. “Fida Known” is about that: living in a space where you're thriving more than just surviving.

I heard you got your psychology degree when you were 71. What made you want to do that? I grew up without a father, and I wanted to start an organization that supports young fathers — especially those not living with their children. I wanted to help them understand how important a father is, whether they live with their child or not, and give them the tools to be the kind of fathers they’re capable of being. I truly believe a lot of so-called “deadbeat dads” don’t feel worthy or capable. They need to be shown that they are, or helped in areas where they’re not. Children need their fathers. What are your music listening habits like these days? Do you stream? Who do you listen to? I listen on Spotify and Apple Music. Mostly, I listen to gospel music. I'm disappointed in a lot of music today. Maybe it's just not aimed at my age group, but a lot of it doesn’t please me. I don’t like the subject matter. It seems like young people don’t know their value or worth, and the things they sing about reflect that. There's not enough strength or mutual respect in a lot of it — and that’s sad. Why do you think that is? I think too many people who don’t care about young people have too much access to them. They flood their hearts and minds with frivolity and foolishness, pit them against one another, and make them think things are important that aren’t. It weakens their value system. Are there any artists you listen to that might surprise your fans? Like do you randomly love Britney Spears or something? I don’t really listen to Britney Spears, but I do listen to Beyoncé from time to time. I like Rihanna. I have a friend named Brianna, and I always mix them up! Bruno Mars, too. And what’s her name — the one who did “Flowers?” Miley Cyrus? Yes! Miley. I’m terrible with names. You recently had a biopic come out. What did it mean to tell your story on screen? What message did you want to get across? I wanted to reinforce the strength and impact of “I Will Survive.” To show people that this is something I’ve lived and come through — and that they can do it, too. I often say, if you tell people you have a garden, they don’t want to see the seeds — they want to see the flowers. In this movie, I was showing them both: where I came from, how I got here. That gives people a little more reason to believe they can do it as well. What was your favorite track to work on for the EP? “Fida Known.” That felt like a gift from God. I was rehearsing “I Will Survive” with my vocal coach, and when I sang, “If I had known for just one second you’d be back to bother me,” those words lit up for me. I realized we don’t say “if I had known” — we say, “Fida known.” Like, “Fida known you were stupid,” or “Fida known you wouldn’t appreciate me.” Those words just illuminated in my mind. I knew I had to write a song around that one phrase, and I’m so pleased with how it came out. You’re a Christian, and your faith clearly grounds you. Are there any other spiritual practices or rituals you follow? Or are you just a spiritual person in general? I’m totally a spiritual person. Everything I do comes from that. It’s so whole, so complete, so inclusive. There isn’t anything a human being can want or need that you can’t find there — whether it’s help, hope, or success. As long as you’re trying to be everything you were created to be, do everything you were created to do, you don’t need to go outside of that. It includes so much. That’s a beautiful note to end on. Thank you so much — I’m so excited for Happy Tears to come out. It’s been a pleasure. Take care. Bye-bye.

Photography: Albert Sanchez