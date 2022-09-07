On the heels of New York Fashion Week, Gigi Hadid invited her inner circle and close fashion friends to celebrate Guest in Residence, her direct-to-consumer cashmere line which launches online today.

The supermodel hosted a dinner Tuesday night at Le Chalet, the French art deco-inspired dining room inside L'Avenue at Saks, to mark the occasion. Guests included her sister Bella and father Mohammed, Emily Ratakowski, Antoni Porowski, Edward Enninful, Law Roach, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Tan France and Joseph Altuzarra — most of whom wore pieces from Hadid's new label.

Hadid, the creative director of her new venture, held court in the brand's "Showtime" Shirt, which she styled off-the-shoulder underneath a corset and paired with a pink Miu Miu hobo bag.

She first teased the brand on Instagram last month when she posted photos of her in a studio looking at fabric swatches, line-sheets and samples. Guest in Residence launches today at 9am on GuestInResidence.com and will consist of 100& cashmere basics like sweaters, polos, beanies and socks, according to Business of Fashion.

Hadid says that the name was inspired by her rigorous travels as a model. "Reflecting on years of travel and transience, away from creature comforts, no matter where I was a guest in residence — I always managed to find a home in myself — my internal residence of sorts," she explains.

"I strived to remain grounded despite the existential feeling that we are guests on this planet, and in our bodies," she adds. That we are guests when we travel. That we are guests in our clothes ... The genesis of Guest in Residence is to honor past heirlooms and give life to new ones spanning generations."

See photos from the Guest in Residence launch dinner in the gallery, below.