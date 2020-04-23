A Giant Baby Is Terrifying the Internet

If you've been anywhere near the internet in last 48 hours, you've likely seen Gavin. The human embodiment of the term "absolute unit," in the span of just a few days, he's gone from your average 3-year-old to TikTok's most popular new "baby."

From comparisons to Rugrats' "Big Boy" Pickles character to jokes about his ability to lift cars, the internet has latched onto the toddler with equal parts adoration and fascination, mixed with a hint of terror — though given his impish grin, surprisingly large size, and inkling of chaotic energy, that shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.

this is a normal sized car. we are all in danger.. pic.twitter.com/pTCsEuwdUY — sam (@crahckhead) April 21, 2020

Y’all remember that big baby from the RugRats😂 pic.twitter.com/rBXSJkzBEO — 🇧🇧 (@rahm3sh) April 20, 2020

Granted, Gavin's newfound viral fame turned out to be a complete accident. According to reports, his mom — who goes by @kat.027 on the platform — only began posting videos of him a few days ago after her 16-year-old son suggested she create a TikTok.

Needless to say, the internet took it from there. And though Gavin's proven polarizing to some people, the general consensus is that he's an undeniable legend. After all, as one commenter wrote, "That huge baby was born in the wrong time. If this was the 18th century they'd make him the god Emperor of Prussia based on size alone."

that huge baby was born in the wrong time. if this was the 18th century they’d make him the god emperor of prussia based on size alone. Now a bunch of people with anxiety disorder are just calling him a monster — fred meyer loyalist (@prophethusband) April 21, 2020

See what else people are saying about Gavin, below.

I can’t wait until that giant baby grows up and destroys all these haters’ towns and villages — Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) April 21, 2020

My therapist: big baby isn’t real and he can’t hurt you

Big baby: pic.twitter.com/5RdcVQ8UII — paigey (@pantsrhangin) April 21, 2020

One silver lining about quarantine is it's probably preventing the giant baby from being on Ellen — G. L. (@ginadivittorio) April 22, 2020

i fully anticipate seeing the giant baby in my nightmares tonight. i’m not gonna run — James (@CaucasianJames) April 22, 2020

[20 years from now]



Date: i swear I know u from somewhere



The Giant Baby: I just have one of those faces ha ha — eli the cutie pie (@jazz_inmypants) April 21, 2020

Y’all are worried about the wrong giant baby pic.twitter.com/06cbCPwy7P — matt burdick (@matt_and_stuff) April 22, 2020

the giant baby isn't real

the giant baby can't hurt me pic.twitter.com/0LGfJb4rzB — gabagool (@CHlCKENSTRlP) April 21, 2020