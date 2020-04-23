Fashion
Internet Culture

A Giant Baby Is Terrifying the Internet

Sandra Song
4h

If you've been anywhere near the internet in last 48 hours, you've likely seen Gavin. The human embodiment of the term "absolute unit," in the span of just a few days, he's gone from your average 3-year-old to TikTok's most popular new "baby."

From comparisons to Rugrats' "Big Boy" Pickles character to jokes about his ability to lift cars, the internet has latched onto the toddler with equal parts adoration and fascination, mixed with a hint of terror — though given his impish grin, surprisingly large size, and inkling of chaotic energy, that shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.

@kat.027

##gav ##boom ##babypowder

♬ Woah - KRYPTO9095 feat. D3Mstreet

Granted, Gavin's newfound viral fame turned out to be a complete accident. According to reports, his mom — who goes by @kat.027 on the platform — only began posting videos of him a few days ago after her 16-year-old son suggested she create a TikTok.

Needless to say, the internet took it from there. And though Gavin's proven polarizing to some people, the general consensus is that he's an undeniable legend. After all, as one commenter wrote, "That huge baby was born in the wrong time. If this was the 18th century they'd make him the god Emperor of Prussia based on size alone."

See what else people are saying about Gavin, below.

Photo via TikTok / @kat.027

