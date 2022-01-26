When reboots abound, you have to do something to stand out. Bel-Air, the reboot of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is doing that by showing a more dramatic side to the classic ‘90s story.

In a newly released teaser for the show, which premieres on February 13 on Peacock, we see a totally different take on the classic story of how the fresh prince ended up living in a Bel-Air mansion in the first place.

The original show, which premiered in 1990, featured a famous theme song that was a humorous take on how the teen — played by Will Smith — ended up moving in with his "auntie and uncle in Bel-Air" after getting into a fight back home in Philadelphia. The classic lyrics tell the story, and in a nutshell, he was just "shootin’ some b-ball outside of the school" when trouble ensued in the neighborhood. We'll spare you further recap since we know you're already singing the tune in your head.

However, in Bel-Air, the same story is shown but with much darker undertones. Set to the tune of Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares,” the new Will — played by Jabari Banks — gets into a tussle with some guys at the basketball court, but it comes across much more dangerous than the ‘90s version. For his safety, his mom decides to send him to Bel-Air to get away.

The new teaser adds another layer to the story that will have a modern spin to it, focusing on the Black experience, showrunner Morgan Cooper said in a press release, adding that Bel-Air will honor the spirit of the original but stand on its own. “Because Bel-Air is a drama, we’re able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn’t do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format. We’re able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives. At its core, Bel-Air is a celebration of the Black experience through the perspective of a family.”

The original fresh prince himself is involved in Bel-Air as an executive producer and shared the previously released full-length trailer on January 10, writing, “3 years ago, my guy Morgan Cooper uploaded his fan trailer to YouTube, showing how he envisioned the Fresh Prince as a drama. Now, here is the first full look at his retelling of the story that’s always been so close to my heart.”

Check out the new show on Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday, February 13.