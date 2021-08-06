Rihanna's Fenty fashion line may not have gone as hoped, but Frank Ocean is betting that his latest foray into luxury will fare much better. The singer is developing a full-blown luxury brand called Homer ("it represents carving history into stone" said a press release of the name), and the first collection gives a glimpse of what we can expect.

For Homer's debut, Ocean is launching fine and high jewelry as well as printed silk scarves, all of which will only be available at the by-appointment Homer store in New York's Bowery district, which is slated to open on Monday. Among the pieces are 18K gold jewels, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel and American lab-grown diamonds.

Unlike most new startups, Homer is using an old-school method to sell his collection: catalogs, which you can pick up in the store on request at homer.com. The products are designed in New York City and handmade in Italy, with the diamonds coming from a lab in the US.

According to the brand, inspirations for the collection include "childhood obsessions" and "heritage as a fantasy." The catalog, which was shot by Ocean and done in collaboration with Tyrone Lebon, features details product info and campaign shots of the debut line.