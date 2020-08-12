The bad news? After PAPER's Instagram was suspended in early July, we still haven't got our original account (or 1.7 million followers) back. The good news? We made a whole new profile, and finally managed to grab the chic @paper handle, as opposed to @papermagazine. Staples is absolutely shaking.

So please, hit follow and once again bless your timeline with our trademark memes. Following PAPER on Instagram gets you direct access to our latest news stories, features and photoshoots — as well as exclusive Instagram Live interviews and other fun social content. You know we love to talk shit.

For a little background, Instagram disabled the original @papermagazine account due to copyright notices filed by a company called Okularity. Our lawyers allege that Okularity crawls the internet for unauthorized use of images in order to extort account holders like us.

This practice is becoming increasingly common. Celebrities from Kim Kardashian to David Beckham are now being sued for posting unauthorized paparazzi photos of themselves, while several highly followed archival Instagram accounts have recently been disabled, as well.