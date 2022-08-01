Florence Pugh reportedly has some real worries about Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's relationship.

As you probably know by now, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer first met Wilde on the set of her psychological thriller, Don't Worry Darling, where he stars opposite of Pugh's 1950's housewife character. However, the film itself was quickly overshadowed by rumors of a romance between Styles and Wilde, who was still with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis at the time. And according to insiders speaking to Page Six, Pugh didn't take kindly to the alleged affair and, as a result, is now on pretty bad terms with the Booksmart director.

“I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry,” as one source explained, before revealing that Sudeikis and the couple's three children "visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times."

They added, "So I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable."

Throughout the media circus surrounding the love triangle between Wilde, Styles and Sudeikis, Pugh has remained completely silent. As the promotional cycle for Don't Worry Darling continues to heat up though, fans have noticed that the Midsommar star's online iciness towards her director, including not liking Wilde's Instagram post about the film and another upload in which she praised Pugh's performance.

Not only that, but the outlet also noted that Pugh's decision to post the teaser trailer for her other upcoming project, Oppenheimer, on the same exact day definitely raised some eyebrows. But even so, another source later said they heard Pugh was "already scheduled to post [about ‘Oppenheimer’] that day for some specific reason," adding that "it had nothing to do with a response to Olivia.”

Styles, Wilde and Pugh all have yet to respond to the report. In the meantime though, you can read the entire article via Page Six here.