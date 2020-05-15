Midsommar may have come out last year, but the internet has breathed new life into Ari Aster's horror hit with a brand new viral trend — and, of course, it involves Florence Pugh.

The meme format in question involves a still from early on in the film, specifically the moment in which Pugh's character encounters a cult ritual sacrifice while backpacking through Sweden.

Obviously, witnessing two people jumping off a cliff would engender some sort of dramatic response, and so Pugh's expression of shock and horror is a given. However, what's been less expected is its renewed use as a great reaction pic to a number of iconic pop cultural institutions — including Animal Crossing and a terrifying Shrek balloon.

Simple, yet effective, this may be one of our favorite memes at the moment. As such, check out a few of the best things Pugh's reacting to, below.

pic.twitter.com/5rR0KNWQ5W — 𝔏𝔞 𝔤𝔞𝔱𝔞 𝔟𝔞𝔧𝔬 𝔩𝔞 𝔩𝔩𝔲𝔳𝔦𝔞 (@hebertosinlao) May 12, 2020

midsawayamar — 🚀#STREAMSAWAYAMA 🚀 DEBUT ALBUM OUT NOW (@rinasawayama) May 13, 2020