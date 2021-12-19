FLETCHER and Hayley Kiyoko joining forces is what gay dreams are made of, and their new single, "Cherry," is a sugary sweet confection for stans to indulge in. Just last month, the two musicians dropped their tasty pop collab, but now there's a music video to bring the flirty lyrics to life. Naturally, the whole thing tells the story of an innocent love triangle — between "Cari, Hayley and Cherry" — directed by Kristen Jan Wong.

"Hayley had texted me a couple months ago and said, 'Should we do a song together?' and I was like, 'Yes we absolutely should,'" FLETCHER tells PAPER. "Fast forward to now and we’ve got a video for our little baby and I couldn’t be more excited about it. I’ve been a fan of Hayley for a really long time, she’s been an integral part of my own queer journey and the fact that I have a song with her is really just the cherry on top. Pun absolutely intended."

The vintage-inspired visual looks like an '80s rom-com, as FLETCHER and Kiyoko both unknowingly flirt with the same girl. They bake cupcakes with her, jump on each other's beds and take tongue-in-cheek selfies, before eventually showing up at Cherry's doorstep at the same exact time. Rather than the expected blow-up fight, everyone leans into the fun and disappears inside her house for a proper "rendezvous."

"Cari and I have known each other for a while and so I’m super excited we were finally able to collab," Kiyoko says, following the debut of her recent unisex fragrance, Hue. "We had so much fun on set and every time I watch the video I’m smiling, so I hope it can bring some joy and a smile to our fans." So join in on their throuple, below, and recognize the genius of rhyming their names in separate choruses.