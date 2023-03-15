As part of Calvin Klein's spring campaign, FKA Twigs has returned to rep the brand once again, the first time since 2016. This time, Twigs is debuting an unreleased track featuring her signature breathy vocals and a trap-inspired beat, alongside a sensual black-and-white clip of the singer bending and stretching her body into unique shapes, all while sporting her Calvins.

For the campaign, Twigs flaunts a sleek coal-colored bra and panty set with an almost bare face reminiscent of the ‘90s as she joins other stars like Michael B. Jordan, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Kendall Jenner in the brand’s Calvins or Nothing campaign.

The collaboration comes at a time of renewal and healing for Twigs, shifting towards darker and more raw creative expression. In 2020, Twigs filed a lawsuit against her former partner Shia LaBeouf, accusing the actor of sexual battery, assault and domestic abuse.

“At the moment I’m being drawn back to the darker side of myself and the more brooding side of myself. That started with me dying my hair back to black a few months ago and it’s definitely sort of echoing through my musical choices in terms of what I’m choosing to make and also my dance moves,” the British musician told Nylon Magazine. “I feel like I'm connecting back with my raw sexuality a lot.”



As for music, teasing a new song fuels the anticipation frenzy for her third studio album, which fans have expected since last June when she released the forthcoming album’s lead single “Killer.” The single, which Twigs debuted during her NPR Tiny Desk Concert, details the lasting imprint of heartbreak and the risks one must take for love.

Just last week, Twigs chose to take control of her own narrative in a way that feels authentic to herself before the press did, opting to make her budding relationship with photographer and film director Jordan Hemingway Instagram official. She shared a screenshot of a headline from a British tabloid asking the public for details concerning her “mystery man,” along with a picture of the new couple out and about (including a cheeky shirtless selfie from Hemingway).

The lovestruck Twigs enters a new chapter of her life, writing that Hemingway is “[a] beautiful artist whose heart has restored my faith in love. pap pics will always be rough so swipe for the hot pics. and now i’d like to go back to my nice private life with the dogs <3”