This article is a sponsored collaboration between FILA and PAPER

This month, PAPER produced a video with our favorite TikTok stars to ramp up excitement for FILA's #UpTheBeat dance challenge.

We tapped Amanda LaCount and Brian Esperon to follow choreography by the award-winning Williams Family, who you've seen compete on America's Got Talent and World of Dance. Set to SAINt JHN's viral sound, "Gorgeous," #UpTheBeat was aimed at starting 2021 off on the right foot and embracing new beginnings.

Related | FILA Has a New Dance Challenge With Your Favorite TikTok Stars

Thanks to all the people who participated in the hashtag, FILA has donated $50,000 in support of World Central Kitchen's COVID-19 Relief Fund.

And now, FILA has created a compilation of those who took on the #UpTheBeat challenge to thank them. This video features members from FILA's larger campaign alongside PAPER's favorite TikTok stars and even some #UpTheBeat submissions across Instagram and TikTok.

