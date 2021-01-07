This article is a sponsored collaboration between FILA and PAPER
We tapped Amanda LaCount and Brian Esperon to follow choreography by the award-winning Williams Family, who you've seen compete on America's Got Talent and World of Dance. Set to SAINt JHN's viral sound, "Gorgeous," #UpTheBeat was aimed at starting 2021 off on the right foot and embracing new beginnings.
And now, FILA has created a compilation of those who took on the #UpTheBeat challenge to thank them. This video features members from FILA's larger campaign alongside PAPER's favorite TikTok stars and even some #UpTheBeat submissions across Instagram and TikTok.
Check out the video, below, to see how fans put their own unique spin on the dance.
