Rihanna Invites TikTokers Into New Fenty Beauty House

Leave it to Rihanna to keep up with every single major trend. And while your favorite celebrity may not be on TikTok just yet, RiRi has been dropping a range of makeup videos on the official Fenty Beauty TikTok.



Just last night, the singer revealed the first ever "Fenty Beauty House for TikTok content creators" at a grand celebration in Los Angeles. With top beauty TikTokers such as Emmy Combs and Makayla in tow, the party was originally thrown to celebrate the brand's recently released Full Frontal Mascara.

#FentyBeautyHouse offers TikTok content creators "a beautiful new space to collaborate, express, learn, and build community," the brand said. TikTokers living there will further "raid the fully stocked 'Makeup Pantry' to create the #FentyFace, glow with the flow with killer radiance, and peep endless eye and lip essentials, with Fenty Beauty spotlighting their creative excellence along the way."

Fenty Beauty has been quietly ramping up its TikTok presence in the past few weeks by collaborating with popular creators such as Abby Roberts. Now, we wait for Rihanna's official TikTok to launch... as well as her new album.

For more information on Fenty Beauty, visit fentybeauty.com.