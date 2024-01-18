It's Called Fashion!: Lana Del Rey Is SKIMS' Valentine

"It's Called Fashion" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules, collaborations and campaigns. Keep scrolling to see January's biggest fashion news.

SKIMS Announces Lana del Rey as Its 2024 Valentine

SKIMS announced the return of their Valentine's shop, with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Lana del Rey as the face of the campaign. British artist and photographer Nadia Lee Cohen's cinematic aesthetic pairs perfectly with Lana's romantic Americana glamour. The musician was recently announced as a headliner for Coachella 2024 and her latest album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, received 5 Grammy nominations. “I’ve been a big fan of SKIMS since the beginning, so being featured in their Valentine’s campaign is so exciting,” said Lana Del Rey in a press release. “Their collection is so pretty and dreamy, which made collaborating with Nadia Lee Cohen on the creative so fun. I hope you love it as much as I do.” The SKIMS Valentine’s shop will include over 29 limited-edition collections of intimates, sleep sets, loungewear and more. Lana is styled in key pieces from the collection including the Fits Everybody bodysuit, the heart-print Sleep set and the new Woven Shine dress. Available on January 23rd at skims.com and select retailers including Nordstrom, Holt, Harrods, Selfridges, Lane Crawford, Ounass and David Jones. Photography: Nadia Lee Cohen

Gentle Monster Presents Its "GENTLE JELLY" Collection Photos courtesy of Gentle Monster

Shoes and bags aren't the only accessory getting the jelly treatment. Korean brand Gentle Monster released a line of eyewear inspired by the colorful and jiggly stuff. There's new style elements including an assortment of jelly details like voluptuous heart and star adornments, sleek wrap-around silhouettes, and poppy colorways. Starting January 19th, the brand is celebrating the launch with pop-up experiences in Seoul and Beijing. There will be a giant jelly pouch sculpture with assorted jellies spilling out, as well as creatures wearing "GENTLE JELLY" frames scattered throughout the fun spaces. Available starting January 18 at 8 p.m. EST at gentlemonster.com.

Proenza Schouler Spring 2024 Campaign Stars Pamela Anderson

Following her fresh-faced appearances at Paris Fashion Week last September, legendary actress, author and activist Pamela Anderson is now the face of the Spring 2024 campaign for Proenza Schouler, which describes its woman as "adult, urban, intelligent, without ever sacrificing the youthful qualities of experimentation and play." Anderson is captured wearing the brand's tailoring, sleek coats, bold evening gowns and bleached denim. Available now at proenzaschouler.com. Photography: Davit Giorgadze

Styling: Thistle Brown

Hair: Karim Belghiran

Make up: Cyndle Komarovski

Nails: Alicia Torello

Calvin Klein Unveils First Installment of Spring 2024 Campaign Starring Jeremy Allen White

Calvin Klein introduces its Spring 2024 campaign with a barely dressed Jeremy Allen White of The Bear and Shameless fame. It's the actor's debut for the brand wearing some CK underwear — including new Intense Power, Micro Stretch and Micro Mesh styles along with essential Modern Cotton and Cotton Stretch styles. As a native New Yorker, it's only appropriate that Jeremy is shot in his hometown by Mert Alas to show his connection to the city while showing off his ripped bod in the brand's underwear. Direction and photography: Mert Alas

Styling: Emmanuelle Alt

Marine Serre Unveils New Heartbeat Campaign

Along with the first drop of its Spring 2024 collection, Marine Serre released a new campaign starring model Winnie Harlow and emerging French actor Alassane Diong, who also walked the show last Spring. Available now at marineserre.com. Photography: Reto Schmid

Styling: Benoit Bethume

Makeup: Lindzy

Hair: Estelle Hayatou

Nails: Anais Cordevant

Canada Goose Launches Collaboration with Collina Strada, Thebe Magugu and Mira Mikati Photos courtesy of Canada Goose