It's Called Fashion: Donna Karan and the Supermodels

"It's Called Fashion" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules, collaborations and campaigns. Keep scrolling to see January's biggest fashion news.

Donna Karan unveiled its Spring 2024 campaign, "In Women We Trust," as a celebration of its heritage of empowered women and accessible luxury, while marking a new chapter for the future. Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Amber Valletta, Shalom Harlow, Carolyn Murphy, Imaan Hammam, Karlie Kloss and Liya Kebede all star in the campaign, which includes a video of the icons sharing their stories and what Donna Karan New York means to them. “Donna represents strengthand sensuality. You can be whoever you want to be,” Linda Evangelista said in a press release. Cindy Crawford added: “She introduced a new style of power dressing,which celebrated women and their bodies. That was her sweet spot, and it still is." Photography: Annie Leibovitz

Calvin Klein's Latest Campaign Stars Brandon Flynn

Actor and longtime Calvin Klein ambassador, Brandon Flynn, stars in the brand's newest Spring 2024 sportswear collection featuring tailored looks and lightweight outerwear. Photography: Alexandra Nataf

GCDS Release Spring 2024 "BACI FROM L.A." Campaign

GCDS released its Spring 2024 advertising campaign, called BACI FROM L.A., in collaboration with celebrity paparazzi company Backgrid. According to the brand, the shoot takes "the energy of Italy and its history with the paparazzi" over to Los Angeles, the entertainment capital of the world, and is inspired by Creative Director Giuliano Calza’s favorite spots in the City of Angels. “LA is the perfect playground to bring clothing to life,animating looks beyond the runway," Giuliano said in a press release. "In a world that often overlooks the beauty of the everyday, stepping out of the studio to capture this campaign was a rare and refreshing experience.” Photography: Backgrid

DITA Eyewear Welcomes Luka and Clark Sabbat to the DITA Family

DITA Eyewear welcomed father-son duo Clark and Luka Sabbat to its family with a new campaign in Le Marais neighborhood and at Hotel Costes in Paris, where the brand's flagship store lives and where Luka Sabbat spent his early years. The images see Luka and Clark in the brand's EPI-LUXURY 13 sunglasses, GRAND-APX sunglasses, MASTIC glasses. “The craftsmanship and savoir-faire behind the glasses is what really drew me to DITA EPILUXURY," Luka said in a press release. "A lot of brands just put logos on things but true luxury should be in the quality of something, and you really feel it when you hold or wear the glasses." Photography: Alfredo Bosco

FENDI Reveals Women's Spring 2024 Campaign

FENDI revealed the campaign for its women's Spring 2024 collection. "When I am in Rome, every day I walk from the hotel to the Colosseum wearing my ear pods. It’s like listening to a soundtrack to an imaginary film with FENDI characters I see along the way,” says Kim Jones, FENDI Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear. “In Rome, there is an elegance in ease and not caring what anybody else thinks – that is real luxury. In this collection, I wanted to reflect that. It is about women who dress for themselves and their own lives, I see it with Silvia and Delfina all of the time. It’s not about the spectacle of being looked at but the reality of wearing and the confidence and chicness that comes with it. It’s not about being something but being someone.” Photos courtesy of FENDI

Canada Goose Collaborates with KidSuper and NBA Collection

Canada Goose collaborated withe KidSuper and NBA Collection on a limited-edition, four-piece capsule inspired by adventure as a testament to community building through art, culture and sports. Artist, designer and founder of KidSuper, Colm Dillane’s artwork is featured in the collection. One, "Purple Crowd," depicts an abstract group of excited fans within a stadium. The other, "Landscape," illustrates snowy mountain peaks over frozen waters. Along with the launch of the collab, Canada Goose’s announced its newest Global Brand Ambassador, NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Photos courtesy of Canada Goose

Anja Rubik Stars in Ferrari Spring 2024 Ad Campaign

Polish top model stars in Ferrari's new ad campaign for its Spring 2024 collection, "The Power of Desire." The images feature standout looks from the runway show, like jumpsuits, suits in denim and leather dresses paired with racing-inspired gloves and eyewear. Photography: Willy Vanderperre

Lacoste Introduces L003 2K24 Sneaker featuring J.I.D.