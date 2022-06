Prada's love affair with male actors continues once again with Jeff Goldblum, who went viral earlier this year after the Jurassic Park star walked for the brand's menswear show in Milan. He returns as the face of Prada's Fall 2022 men's campaign, shot by David Sims while juxtaposed to a teddy bear. Rami Malek and Damson Idris make up the rest of the cast.