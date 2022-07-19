Emily Ratajkowski is reportedly divorcing her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

On Monday, a source close to the model confirmed the couple, who share a 1-year-old son named Sylvester Apollo, had split after four years of marriage.

"They split recently. It was Em's decision," they told People, before revealing that Ratajkowski is planning on filing for divorce.

"She is doing okay," the insider added. "She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom."

Late last week, rumors of a split surfaced after the I Feel Pretty star was photographed without her wedding ring in New York City. Shortly thereafter, influencer Claudia Oshry — better known as @girlwithnojob — alleged that Bear-McClard was a "known" cheater and that "they're filing a divorce."

"Literally, I went to make it an [Instagram] Story today, and it’s not been written up, so I’m like, how do I know this?," she said on the "The Morning Toast” podcast. "Like, everyone just knows it.”

A source later confirmed the breakup to Page Six while corroborating Oshry's claim about the film producer being a "serial cheater."

“Yeah, he cheated,” the insider said. “It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard were first linked in 2018, when they were seen getting cozy on Valentine's Day. The two were then married a few weeks later during a courthouse ceremony at NYC City Hall. However, the My Body author told Busy Phillips during an episode of Busy Tonight that their romance didn't come out of nowhere, as they were friends "for a long time before."

She said, "He likes to joke, 'Yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years.'"

Ratajkowski announced she was pregnant in October 2020 in a Lena Dunham-directed video for Vogue, before giving birth to Sylvester in March 2021.

Neither Ratajkowski nor Bear-McClard have responded to the reports.