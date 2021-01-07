Jeff Bezos is no longer the richest person in the world. Grimes' boyfriend, Elon Musk, has passed him with a massive net worth of $185 billion.

The news comes after Tesla's share price rose and put Musk past Bezos, who had been the richest person in the world since 2017. Bezos' net worth is $184 million, so it's a slim margin. With Tesla's increasing success, however, there's no doubt the gap could widen.

CNBC reports that Musk's ascent to the top of the rich list is the fastest in history. Just a year and a half ago, he was making news headlines because of Tesla's rapid cash burn. Now, Tesla couldn't be any better.

Musk started 2020 with a net worth of $27 billion. That means, in the span of a year, he's increased his net worth by $158 million. Last July, he passed Warren Buffet to become the seventh richest person in the world. By November, he was sprinting past Bill Gates to become the second richest person.

In fact, with Bill Gates net worth being $132 billion, that means that Musk gained more wealth within a year than Gates' entire worth.

Looking at Musk's pinned tweet from 2018 gives an indicator of what that massive net worth could potentially be used for.

About half my money is intended to help problems on Earth & half to help establish a self-sustaining city on Mars to ensure continuation of life (of all species) in case Earth gets hit by a meteor like the dinosaurs or WW3 happens & we destroy ourselves

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2018

"About half my money is intended to help problems on Earth & half to establish a self-sustaining city on Mars to ensure continuation of life (of all species) in case Earth gets hit by a meteor like the dinosaurs or WW3 happens & we destroy ourselves," he wrote.