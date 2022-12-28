For the low, low price of $20k, you could own original copies of Drake’s lyric drafts — or invest in crypto, rent a WeWork office for a year, or buy a used 2014 Toyota Camry. The possibilities are endless! But if you’re looking for a way to throw money away, look no further than the dumpster outside of Drake’s uncle’s furniture factory.

As the auctioneer house for coveted musical artifacts, Moments In Time told TMZ, Drake spent time working at his uncle’s Memphis furniture factory and passed the time penning lyrics, some of which would later see the light of day in early OVO mixtapes.

Even before he received his certification, Drake was a textbook lover boy, writing songs to a mysterious “Sylvia” with a Toronto phone number who Drake aficionados may remember from the So Far Gone song, “Say What’s Real.”

The OVO-obsessed may also recognize the scribbled lyrics to “Come Spring” which would become “Come Winter” on his debut mixtape, Room For Improvement.

Drake’s early lyricism had not yet reached the peak he's hit now with bars like “She say she a lesbian, girl me too,” but there are undeniable gems to mine from his throwaways. For example: “thick laces/ with retainers and gold braces” on the aforementioned lovesick song, “Sylvia,” or “the face/the breast/ the bras/and the toes/I’m still solo when a long high draws to a close” on “Come Spring.” We hope we deciphered the scrawl of these ancient texts correctly.

Confirming that you have to start somewhere, his early lyrics are cultural artifacts of great value. In 100 years, AI cyborg aliens will source these lyrics to generate royalty-free backing music for Selling Saturn reality tv.