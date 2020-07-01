TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio has released the music video for her debut single, "Be Happy."

A candid song about the mental health issues that accompany feeling alone and isolated, "Be Happy" was written to reflect the solitude and detachment of the quarantine experience.

Shot in an at-home "virtual studio," the Christian Guiton-directed video for "Be Happy" sees Dixie performing the track while lounging alone at home. And while she may have her dog for company, the overall mood is decidedly somber — in part, as a reminder that "it's okay to feel what we feel" as we struggle with these feelings of confinement and seclusion.

After all, as Dixie herself said according to People, "I felt connected to this song immediately. I wanted to share the honesty of this message with others, especially those around my age."

"I remain so grateful for the people that surround me and the opportunities I've been given," she continued, "But some days, as we all know, it's not easy to be happy."

Watch the video for "Be Happy," below.