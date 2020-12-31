Charli, Dixie D'Amelio, and their friends are facing major backlash after taking a group vacation to the Bahamas amid the ongoing pandemic.

According to the TikTok Room Instagram account, the sisters were recently spotted on a trip with fellow TikTok stars like Noah Beck, Avani Gregg, and Lil Huddy. However, Entertainment Tonight also noted that another post by Madi Monroe — in which she's maskless and on a plane — has also since elicited even more criticism for the friend group.

As a result, fans have taken to the comment section to slam the influencers' decision, noting that the number of COVID-19 reports in L.A. have been spiking, before claiming that cases have been "rising in the Caribbean and Mexico... because of people like them."

"LA is literally out of hospital beds?" as one follower wrote, while another said, "WE ARE IN A PANDEMIC AND LA IS SUFFERING AND YOU GO TO THE BAHAMAS? SHAME ON YOU TBH."

Meanwhile, many others criticized their "selfish" actions before chiding them for setting a bad example.

"Hey hey guess what! COVID still exists. Stop being selfish and stay home for fuck sake. You're putting your life and others in danger. Are you really that impatient and couldn't wait till the deathly pandemic is over?," as one commenter wrote.



A second fan on Twitter added, "I really can't understand how influencers like charli, dixie, madi, avani, noah, etc decide it's a great idea to go to the bahamas while we're in the middle of a pandemic."

"Like c'mon people are dying everyday," they continued. "I'm a bit disappointed ngl. they're supposed to be good role models."

None of the influencers have responded to the backlash yet.