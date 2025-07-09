'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Has an Absolutely Stacked Cast

The Devil Wears Prada is getting a sequel. While plot details are unknown, I’d venture to guess the digital media age has decimated the publishing business as influencers slowly eat at the corpse of Runway. Anne Hathaway’s Andrea, now an editor at a buzzy politics blog, is enticed back to the prestigious halls of the magazine eternally lorded over by Miranda.

There, she has to contend with a cavalcade of social media editors and pivot-to-video personalities while learning that in the business of fashion, age is just a number and frenemies are forever. Better yet, she’ll be acting opposite the most famous woman alive: Lucy Liu. I smell Miranda’s successor all over this casting announcement!

People reports that Lucy Liu has joined the cast of the hotly anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2, alongside returning cast members Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep , Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thomas and Tibor Ravitz. The internet’s most hated boyfriend, previously played by Adrien Grenier, will not make an appearance in the film, per sources that spoke with Entertainment Weekly.

Plot details, despite my fantasy above, are being kept under lock and key. We do know it will feature a host of new faces, like Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet. We’ve also got Simone Ashley in an unnamed role, Kenneth Branagh as Miranda Priestly’s husband and the internet’s favorite comedian Caleb Hearon in an undisclosed role. It’s a promising cast for the only sequel anyone’s ever actually wanted out of Hollywood, which comes 19 years after the original became a bona fide classic.

People also reports that insiders are sure the film will debut in theaters ahead of the Summer 2026 blockbuster slate. Seeing as it just kicked off production in New York City this week, it makes perfect sense, although I’ve no idea how I’ll survive waiting to see Lucy Liu act opposite Meryl Streep!

