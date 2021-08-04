Demi Lovato is making their displeasure with Lollapalooza known.

According to reports, the four-day festival played host to more than 385,000 people, which drew criticism from people concerned by it becoming a potential superspreader event amid a surge in COVID cases related to the highly infectious Delta variant — including the Dancing With the Devil star.

Related | Demi Lovato Phones Home

It all started this past weekend after an aerial photo of the seemingly endless crowd went viral, crystallizing many of the aforementioned fears surrounding a possible spike in coronavirus infections within Chicago. And though some argued that attendees had to show proof of vaccination, a negative COVID test within 72 hours and a mask mandate for all people who weren't fully vaccinated, as the photo showed it was difficult to tell whether the latter was enforced at all.

Let’s make a little challenge for you all



Try to find at least 3 people using mask in this crowd — Jô panpan ☀️ (@JooGirardi8) July 31, 2021

As such, Lovato recently to took their Instagram Story to express their shock over seeing the giant sea of people given the news, writing, "C'MON Y'ALL!!! good morning from lollapalooza."

"yes this pic is real," the artist continued before adding, "THERE IS STILL A PANDEMIC HAPPENING!!!"

Lollapalooza has yet to respond to Lovato's criticism.