Summer just got a little bit cooler: Demi Lovato announced today that their eighth studio album, HOLY FVCK, will be released on Friday, August 19. The 16-track LP will dive into Lovato's pop-punk roots, which means we’re getting “Get Back” back. Lovato’s newest, and yet semi-retrospective, album will revisit their musical origins with the wisdom and tongue-in-cheek humor of growing older.

"The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me," Lovato said in a statement. "Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself. To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you."

And by "you," we hope they mean those of us who wore Converse with our dresses to the middle school dance a la "La La Land." You are seen. Though August feels like eons away, Lovato will also be sharing a single to tide us over.

"Skin of My Teeth" is coming out Friday, June 10 with a music video. Steeped in Lovato's rock influences, the song was written by Lovato alongside collaborators Alex Niceforo, Keith Sorrells, Laura Veltz and Aaron Puckett (lil aaron), with production by Warren "OAK" Felder.

OAK and Lovato’s notable collaborations include “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Daddy Issues" off 2017's Tell Me You Love Me. The two also worked closely on Lovato’s most recent album, Dancing with the Devil...The Art of Starting Over.

The full tracklist for HOLY FVCK has yet to be announced, but previous album features have included the likes of Saweetie and Ariana Grande. Given the pop-punk slant, perhaps Machine Gun Kelly will make an appearance this time around?

Regardless, it’s sure to be a Demi Lovato Summer as the "Cool for the Summer" trend sweeps TikTok, spurring queer awakenings and causing relationship rifts across the world. The 2015 anthem really is the gift that keeps on giving.

Everyone say, "Thank you, Demi Lovato," and brace yourself for the HOLY FVCK nightcore edits to come.