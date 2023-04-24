Danny Brown and JPEGMafia Announce 'Scaring the Hoes' Tour

Are you scared yet? If not, there's plenty of opportunity for that to change. Dynamic rap duo Danny Brown and JPEGMafia have announced they will be hitting the road hot off the heels of their critically acclaimed collaborative album, Scaring the Hoes.

The incredible promotional poster for the tour pays homage to the early '00s fighting game Capcom vs SNK, with both of them hitting their best pose. The 19-date tour will kick off in Nashville with stops in New York, Boston, JPEG's hometown of Baltimore, Atlanta, a string of Texas dates and more. California fans may have to wait for more dates to be announced, so sorry about that!

The tour will mark Brown's first since the pandemic when he released uknowhatimsayin? in 2019. JPEGMafia has had a busy year, completing his own headlining tour, hitting the road with Turnstile and Snail Mail and completing the record with Brown throughout 2022. Together, the two have become fast friends and collaborators, with JPEG even having production credits on several of Brown's songs, including some on his forthcoming album.

News of the tour comes amidst Brown's journey to sobriety. In a recent episode of his podcast, the rapper revealed that he will be going to a rehabilitation center, signing off on Twitter shortly after inciting "harassment" toward his manager and label, Warp Records, due to his forthcoming solo record, Quaranta, still not having a release date. News of the tour sparks optimism for fans who have been patiently waiting for Brown to return. He recently stopped in the middle of performing his hit song "Smokin' and Drinkin'" at SXSW, citing concerns that he's promoting substance use when he is trying to quit.

Below, check out the complete tour dates of the Scaring the Hoes tour and find out more information, including where to purchase tickets, here.