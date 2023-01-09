Dakota Johnson Is in Her Gucci Bag Again

One of the many questions surrounding Alessandro Michele's departure from Gucci was whether the celebrities he enlisted as faces of the brand would come or go.

For now, it appears Dakota Johnson, who's been more or less involved with Gucci since 2015 (the year Michele became creative director) and starred in her first campaign for the brand in 2017 (for its Bloom fragrance), is sticking by.

Related | Alessandro Michele Leaves Gucci

Gucci's new campaign released today for its Jackie 1961 bag features the actress front and center in a variety of LA settings, from heading to yoga class to picking out flowers on a leisurely stroll.

The photos and video, shot and directed by regular Gucci collaborator Glen Luchford, show Johnson "paparazzi'd" while casually sporting different versions of the Jackie bag, including a dazzling blue croc style.

Michele, who left Gucci in late November, isn't credited at all in the new campaign, which lists Christopher Simmonds as art director. The brand has yet to announce a new successor but will present its Fall 2023 men's collection in Milan this week.

See more photos of Johnson's new Gucci campaign in the gallery, below.