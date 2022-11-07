It appears that controversy equals the big bucks, and Netflix wants more.

Despite the rapid news cycle, the controversy surrounding Ryan Murphy's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story persisted for some time. The show explored the life of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and the brutal murders of his victims, being subsequently criticized for its graphic and exploitative nature. Nonetheless, its popularity exploded and became Netflix's second most-watched program in less than a month of being released. They're hoping to replicate that success with a few more seasons.

The show, which is prolific television writer Ryan Murphy's latest endeavor, has been renewed for two additional installments. This may be why Murphy went with such a confusing title. The Monster franchise will "tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society". There is no word yet as to who the other installments will be about, but people are already giving it the side eye.

Along with the show exploring humanity's most depraved, The Watcher has also been renewed. The story is based on a real-life family who deals with mysterious letters sent by "The Watcher" shortly after moving into their dream home.

Murphy is well aware of the controversy that Dahmer sparked. In a recent profile by The New York Times, Murphy said, "What are the rules now? Should we never do a movie about a tyrant?”

In addition to the increased awareness of Dahmer and his horrific crimes, many accused the show of offering a romanticized look at the serial killer. Further controversy ensued when some people were spotted attempting to sell Dahmer-style clothing as a costume.

I vote we bring American Vandal back instead.