A bill that would ban discrimination against people with natural hairstyles is on its way to becoming a reality.

On Monday, The U.S. House of Representatives passed the CROWN Act — a.k.a the "Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair" Act — which would make racial discrimination based on hairstyle and texture illegal when it comes to employment, housing, and federally funded programs.

"For far too long, Black women have been penalized for simply existing as themselves—that ends today," as Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota said via Twitter. "This passage is long overdue, but an important step forward to combat racial discrimination."

Meanwhile, CROWN Act co-sponsor Rep. Barbara Lee of California also praised its passage, writing, "No one should feel forced to change their natural hair."

"I've been rocking my crown for decades," she added, "[And] everybody should feel empowered to rock theirs too."

And while several states — including New York and California — already have similar legislation in place, the CROWN Act would make it a nationwide mandate.

However, as Allure notes, the next step is for the bill to be passed by a majority of the Senate before being signed into law by the president, which means that it's important to contact your Senators and urge them to vote "yes" on the CROWN Act.

To do this, find your Senators' emails, here, or call the U.S. Capitol Switchboard at (202) 224-3121.