Courtney Love wants acknowledgment and some credit for a photo that Olivia Rodrigo recently posted promoting her SOUR album concert film. The prom-themed pic, Love says, looks an awful lot like the iconic cover for her former band Hole's 1994 album, Live Through This.

The image, shot by Ellen von Unwerth, showed model Leilani Bishop wearing a prom queen's tiara and holding a bouquet of flowers as mascara ran down her face from tears. Rodrigo's image shows something to the same effect, and that rubbed Love the wrong way. She ironically reposted the "Driver's License" singer's photo on her social media accounts with the caption "Spot the difference! #twinning."

Rodrigo responded to Love's Instagram post with a comment, saying, "love u and live through this sooooo much." And to that, the 56-year-old singer responded, "Olivia - you're welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!"

In the comments section on her Facebook post, she said that the lack of credit to Hole and photographer von Unwerth was "rude" and "rage-inducing." Still, she mostly blames the teen artist's label, Geffen Records. "It's on GEFFEN," she wrote. "I've informed [Rodrigo] I await her flowers snd [sic] note. I sure hope it's long. Does Disney teach kids reading and writing? God knows. Let's see."

Rodrigo and her label haven't publicly addressed the issue at the time of writing.