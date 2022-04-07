As lackluster as the fashion at this year's Grammys may have been, the real winners of the red carpet were arguably Coperni, whose viral glass-blown shoulder bags were carried by Doja Cat and Tinashe. (Doja wore the icy blue variant and Tinashe modeled a custom red rendition.)

For a brand not exactly known for being a red carpet staple (their collections skew more contemporary than ball gown), having two big placements in one high-profile event was a big coup for the buzzy Parisian label. Just a few days later, Kylie Jenner posted the devil-horned glass version on her Instagram, the same style Gigi Hadid debuted on the Fall 2022 runway in March.

The sculptural accessories are a take on Coperni's signature oval-shaped Swipe bag and the result of a collaboration with New York-based glassware brand Heven. Its co-founders (and real-life couple) Breanna Box and Peter Dupont teamed up with Brooklyn Glass studio's Josh Raiffe to create the glass-blown works of art.

Indeed, not all of the three Heven bags shown on Coperni's runway are the same, with some (like Jenner's clear version that carried her Kylie Cosmetics product) more transparent than others — there's also an opaque, reflective silver/mirror style. The devil horns are a nod to Heven's Handsome Devil carafes, though Coperni designers Sébastian Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant did show some looks with devil horns on some of their hooded garments.

Naturally, making handbags out of glass requires precision and a high degree of skill. British Vogue said that the specialist oven sometimes heats up to 3,000°F, and Box told i-D that it was tricky because each bag was made from one piece — because of the bag shape, they had to drill in and open it with scissors, for instance. (PAPER reached out to Coperni to see if the bags will actually be produced or if they were just made for the runway.)

That said, the duo doesn't consider their work to be solely art pieces. "Our pieces always have a functionality and that’s one of the philosophies behind what we do with Heven," Dupont told i-D. "This bag is functional: you can put your phone in it, your wallet," he said, adding that they have more ideas for glass bags beyond their Coperni collab. "I’m excited for when we can do something that’s completely our own aesthetic."