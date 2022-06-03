When you’re an international superstar, the supernatural comes as second nature. As Kesha puts it in the trailer for her new series Conjuring Kesha, “To me, the supernatural, comes naturally.”

Building on the success of her podcast Kesha and the Creepies, which sees Kesha interview pop culture guests and supernatural experts alike, Conjuring Kesha will debut for streaming on Discovery+ and follows the star on her quest to uncover mysteries across the US — bringing along famous faces, like Betty Who, Whitney Cummings, Bachelorette Jojo Fletcher, GaTa, Karen Elson, Big Freedia and more.

You may have suspected Kesha dabbled with the dark arts; who could make a song as catchy as "TiK ToK," and predict the social media app that, years later, would revive her career with its Charli Damelio-approved “Cannibal" trend without a little bit of magic on their side.

In a press statement Kesha shared the driving force behind her pursuit of the paranormal: “It’s an eternal search for proof of God. But it’s the adventures that I have with my friends that take these pilgrimages to the next level and make them a reality. I wanted to catch actual proof of the unexplainable. If we could catch these things on camera, then what else could be true?”

Conjuring Kesha is basically the “pics or didn’t happen” extension of the Kesha and the Crepies podcast.

“My podcast, Kesha and the Creepies,” shared Kesha, “was the jumping-off point into the unknown — and now this show is the ultimate quest to go deeper into my existential questions. Trust me, you don’t wanna miss this.”

To avoid the menacing magic of a hex from Kesha, we will dutifully be tuning in to Discovery+ on July 8 for the first two episodes of the show.