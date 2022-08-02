The king of sad boy pop might be entering his K-pop era. Conan Gray is set to appear on a Korean music show and radio program, leading up to his first performance in the country.
Following Gray’s June 24 release of Superache, his fanbase was reignited on Twitter after an announcement on today’s episode of The Show that the American singer and songwriter is set to appear on the k-pop music series next week. At the same time, famed DJ Wendy is featuring Gray on the Seoul Broadcasting System’s radio program Youngstreet. Then, his debut in Korea will culminate with performances on August 6 and 7 in Seoul.
\u201cwildly excited to announce that I\u2019m playing my very first show in south korea !!! \n\ncan\u2019t wait to meet y\u2019all \ud83e\udd0d\n\ntix here: https://t.co/Ja8akwIqkZ\u201d— conan gray (@conan gray) 1656646454
After The Show aired with the indie pop star on next week’s roster, the twitterverse exploded alongside seeing him on DJ Wendy’s Monday slot. Needless to say, boy band ATEEZ — this week's voted-upon top performance on The Show — was slightly overshadowed on the internet by Gray’s novel appearances. Fans were living for the unexpected crossovers.
\u201cconan gray performing on the show was not on my 2022 kpop bingo board\u201d— \ud83c\udf4fgumball sinclair (@\ud83c\udf4fgumball sinclair) 1659435110
\u201con another note, never thought I\u2019d hear chaehyun say "Conan Gray" \ud83d\ude2d\u201d— chaehyun\u2019s protector \ud83c\udd99 (@chaehyun\u2019s protector \ud83c\udd99) 1658828107
\u201cOMG CONAN GRAY ON WENDY\u2019s YOUNGSTREET NEXT MONDAY!!!\n\n\ud83d\udd17 https://t.co/fUoNBYT2DF\n\n#WENDY #\uc6ec\ub514 #\uc6ec\ub514\uc758\uc601\uc2a4\ud2b8\ub9ac\ud2b8 @RVsmtown\u201d— \u263c (@\u263c) 1659352014
\u201c220801 universalmusickorea insta update \n\n\ud83d\udcc6 Upcoming Guests on #WENDY's Youngstreet \n\n8/5 - @NewHopeClub (viewable)\n8/8 - @conangray \n\n\ud83d\udcf8: https://t.co/VGFJnVAN8z\u201d— wendy's youngstreet (@wendy's youngstreet) 1659352754
Though ATEEZ might have some competition with Gray next week, Twitter users pointed out that Gray could have trouble keeping up with the group’s Tiktok “Guerilla” challenge. For the lead single off of their recent album, ATEEZ’s viral dance seems difficult for any artist, and fans are challenging Gray to try it out.
\u201cconan gray pls do the guerrilla challenge \ud83e\udd70\u201d— christine \u2661 #1 GUERRILLA (@christine \u2661 #1 GUERRILLA) 1659434918
\u201cnew hope club and conan gray agreeing to do the guerrilla challenge but then seeing what it actually is\u201d— \u2a5c\u20dd \u064bthira (@\u2a5c\u20dd \u064bthira) 1659434915
Though there was natural skepticism over an American being featured on the programs, there weren’t many complaints in the end that Gray is making his debut in Korea. In fact, some are now crossing their fingers for a tour in Asia.
\u201cManifesting:\n\n \ud83d\udd6f \ud83d\udd6f\n \ud83d\udd6f \ud83d\udd6f\n Conan Gray \n \ud83d\udd6f Asia Tour \ud83d\udd6f\n in 2023\n \ud83d\udd6f \ud83d\udd6f\n \ud83d\udd6f \ud83d\udd6f\u201d— \ud83d\udecc (@\ud83d\udecc) 1659186316

