NYFW's darling flower child Collina Strada kicked off the week with a golden hour show at the naval cemetery yard turned monarch preservation field in Brooklyn. Titled "GOT MILKWEED?", the runway was packed full of Collina regulars, including models Hari Nef, Fernando Casablanca, Ella Emhoff, Aaron Philip and Jazzelle Zanaughtti. Hillary Taymour, the creative director and designer of the brand, has cultivated a loving community and cast throughout the years.

Taymour has always resisted explicitly calling her brand "sustainable" because she naturally incorporates this into her designs, and the Spring 2023 collection was no exception. Each design, whether it was low rise denim with exposed g-strings or structured gowns, matched the light and airy nature of Collina and the monarch butterfly preserve itself. Models fluttered down the runway in garments made from deadstock satin, denim, organza and acrylic scraps.

At the show, the brand debuted two new footwear collaborations with Virón and Melissa Shoes that utilize recycled materials. Virón’s shoes consisted of Apple Skin loafers, boots and deadstock velvet ruffle sneakers. Both Collina and Virón’s design touches are visible in the collaboration — the shoe company tapped into Collina's upholstery textile archive for its materials and each style features Virón’s signature 70% recycled rubber tread soles.

For her collaboration with Melissa, Taymour teamed up with the shoe brand to create the sandals of the season. The shoes are made entirely from Melflex, 100% recyclable (and comfortable!) plastic, and come in two different styles. The "Signature," is a very Collina version of Melissa’s iconic jelly sandal, coming in neon pink, blue and other glittery hues. The "Puff" is a trippy hiking sandal that sports a melted look and fits in perfectly among this season's designs.

The Collina Strada x Melissa sandals retail for $89-$179 and are available now on the Collina Strada and Melissa web stores.