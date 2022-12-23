Saying "Coco & Clair Clair" aloud solidifies the feeling that you must have known them forever: they're your childhood best friends and this is their silly, goofy nickname. The pair are calculated in their creative choices to make in-group lingo accessible to the outside as if everyone is in on the joke. Welcome to the world of cool girls Coco & Clair Clair.

After a meet-cute on Twitter in 2013, now-BFFLs Claire Toothill and Taylor Nave have become the internet's favorite girl clique, producing ironic-or-not closet-recorded tracks that straddle the boundaries of SoundCloud rap and bedroom pop.

In 2017, the duo released their DIY debut project, Posh, an EP that found the sweet intersection of Claire Toothill’s airy vocals and Taylor Nave’s biting raps. Now, five years later, their sound, while still cheeky and untamed, has matured in their overt confidence to explore new sounds and concepts. SEXY, their debut album, is chaotic, self-assured and very funny, featuring buzzy names like Lagos-based rapper Deto Black and NYC indie band Porches.

PAPER got a behind-the-scenes look at Coco & Clair Clair's iconic fashion, friends and fans. Check out the tour diary and full list of winter tour dates below.

Getting ready for our first show of tour at The Echo in Los Angeles.

Coco’s outfit for our Los Angeles show. A pair of sunglasses that Clair Clair got her in Newcastle, a thrifted turtleneck, thrifted dress shorts from the men’s section, a corset and a pair of Donald J. Pliner boots. Clair Clair wears a thrifted blue dress that she chopped short, a vintage leather bomber and a pair of over-the-knee Prada boots.

All ready for showtime at The Echo! We loved this gorgeous greenroom. Our pre-show snacks included Doritos and vodka sodas.

8 AM, Coco in the Delta Sky Lounge at LAX. We enjoyed breakfast tacos and a couple of screwdrivers before our flight to New York for the next show.

The Dare and Clair Clair! Our DJ for the night in New York.

Our opener for the New York show, Maya Laner AKA True Blue and her background dancers in the green room. Iconic as always...

All smiles for our sold out show at Bowery Ballroom!

Our friend Jake wearing our new merch at Monkey Bar in New York. It's been closed for a few years and just recently opened back up, we went because Gwenyth Paltrow had been the night before and we saw her post about it on Instagram. Absolutely delicious, j'adore!

Us with a gorgeous ‘tis the season nutcracker. We love Fall in New York, so festive and so sexy.

Photo courtesy of Coco & Clair Clair



Enjoying a beautiful traditional New York glizzy after a gorgeous night of oysters and cocktails at Monkey Bar.



Coco & Clair Clair Winter 2022 Tour Dates: February 21, 2023 - Maschinenhaus - Berlin, Germany February 23, 2023 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands February 24, 2023 - Botanique - Brussels, Brussels February 25, 2023 - Le Hasard Ludique - Paris, France February 27, 2023 - The Deaf Institute - Manchester, UK February 28, 2023 - Omeara - London, England