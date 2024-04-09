Get Ready With Coco & Clair Clair: 24/7 Style

In a world where self-expression and comfort are key, the modern woman's wardrobe is a canvas of endless possibilities. Gone are the days of rigid fashion norms. Today, it's all about blending style with functionality, and no woman embodies her own ethos more than herself.

From casual outings to sophisticated soirées, modern women's wardrobes are about more than throwing on any outfit — rather, it’s about curating looks that seamlessly transition from day to night and from work to play.

One aspect that defines this versatility is the ability to elevate even the simplest of pieces, according to Taylor Nave of pop duo Coco & Clair Clair. “I love to go crazy on top, business on bottom usually,” she says. Her other musical half, Claire Toothill, feels more at home in the fluidity of today’s genderless styles: “I feel like we really like menswear with a feminine touch,” she says, adding that the two tend to accessorize men’s fashion with heels or even sneakers, with outerwear like the Serena Williams Design Crew Women's Trench Coat being go-to options. Nave and Toothill, with their distinct yet complementary styles, offer a glimpse into the multifaceted nature of today's women's fashion. Toothill’s penchant for comfort, manifested in her love for oversized jackets, like the Nike’s Oversized Hooded Jacket, and baggy pants, like Nike’s Mid-Rise Zip Flared Pants, perfectly balances Nave’s affinity for "crazy party vibes" atop a more serious bottom.

It’s all in the details for the duo. Whether it's mixing patterns, playing with masculine and feminine elements, or experimenting with colors, the duo knows how to make a statement without saying a word, especially when they’re on stage. “I feel like on stage we always add or try to add something crazier — one piece we wouldn’t wear in our everyday life,” Nave says. But comfort still plays a big role in how they approach style. For two musicians on the go, having clothes that feel like second skin is a non-negotiable, from oversized silhouettes to stretchy athleisure fabrics, like Nike’s Chill Knit Cami Bodysuit. “I prioritize comfort, which is the same thing as onstage or even with our music. It's a little carefree. You want to be able to have fun with it and be able to dance,” Toothill says.

And footwear is a priority, of course. Sneakers like Nike’s Vomero and V2K are in the duo’s must-haves. “I liked the V2K's because I liked the little shine of the metallic accent and I like that it's not just a sneaker on my foot. There's a little bit of a heel and it has some shape and definition to it,” Toothill says, referring to Nike’s V2K model, taking Y2K retro style into the future. Meanwhile, Nave is more partial to the Vomero: “I feel like you can go from the gym to your errands, like an everyday kind of shoe.” But versatility isn't just about what you wear; it's also about how you wear it. As Coco & Clair Clair demonstrate, a single piece can be styled in countless ways, depending on the occasion and mood, from pairing a dressy top with casual bottoms to mixing and matching different textures and colors. “Every day depends on my vibe,” Nave says.