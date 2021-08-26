Once again, Chromat is raising the bar for all things swimwear, and doing it flawlessly. Following an intimate presentation at Miami Swim Week showcasing the label's signature cut-out, size-inclusive designs, the brand is continuing their mission to make everyone feel good.

Related | Chromat Is Championing Queer Representation in Team Sports

Their latest campaign takes us on a journey into the luscious Chromat world, oozing an affirming sex appeal and confidence founder Becca McCharen-Tran has built a legacy on. Images center around the label's iconic color palette — striking reds, cobalts, and fluorescent yellows — interacting with nature. It's summer vibes all around, from hanging out with your girlies on a hot August day to showing up for neon beach-rave wearing flowers in your hair. That is to say, it's totally Chromat.

"In our planning there was a big emphasis on capturing the potency of a vivid beach sky, and really emphasizing the magnificence of this space where the ocean and sky meets the shore," Creative Director Nadia Wolff said. "We wanted it to feel like there was almost a fiery presence behind the models, and also transform the energy of the images through color."

Liberating and defiant are often two things that come to mind when describing the cult-following Chromat has accumulated over the last few years — it was only right to center the label's ethos into every step of the production process.

"I feel our stories are underrepresented and are just now being 'accepted' and 'understood' by society," Eusebio, who also goes by they/them pronouns, said. "Fashion photographs can be anything you want. They can be a fantastical and surreal world where you can be unapologetically Black."

In a gatekeeping world where high fashion and swimwear often feel out of grasp of the creatives who are starting a much-needed revolution, Chromat and it's legion of fierce creatives are a welcome breath of fresh air. To create a garment, waterproof or not, is to reach out into the community championing the movement the mass-market will attempt to appropriate without centering the voices it so heavily reflects.