Chris Rock appears to think that Will Smith is full of shit.

In case you need a brief refresher, Smith made international headlines back in March after slapping the comedian across the face during the 2022 Oscars, leading to a formal investigation into the on-stage altercation and the actor's eventual resignation from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. Not only that, but the fallout from the incident also resulted in Smith posting both an Instagram statement and a video apology to Rock several months later, though the latter has continued to skirt around the issue. However, it now seems as if there was a reason for that, as Rock recently shared some expletive-laden thoughts on the situation, according to a new Deadline report.

This past weekend, the 57-year-old comic was performing with Dave Chapelle at London's O2 Arena when he apparently told Smith to "fuck your hostage video" during his set.

"He played [Muhammad] Ali. I can't even play Floyd Mayweather," Rock reportedly said, before going on to say "that shit hurt" and once again referring to the Oscar winner as "Suge Smith," in reference to the infamously volatile demeanor of Death Row Records co-founder and former CEO, Marion "Suge" Knight.

Prior to this, Rock said he would only elaborate on the slap — which occurred over a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head — if he was paid, though he's continued to allude to it in comedy sets. However, Smith has been more direct about what happened, calling his behavior "unacceptable" in the aforementioned video apology.

"I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out," Smith said at the time. "So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Smith has yet to respond to the report. In the meantime though, you can read Deadline's entire report on Rock's response here.