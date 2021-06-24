It doesn't matter who was on TikTok before — Cher is now its queen. The 75-year-old singer uploaded her first video recently in a way that celebrates all that she plans on bringing to the platform — glamour, humor and grace.

Cher's first TikTok was more of a performance than anything. She isn't up there to crack quick jokes. Wearing a white jacket and letting her platinum-blond hair flow in the wind, she introduced herself with a powerful name: "It's me, the great and powerful Cher, and I'm on TikTok."

A legend like Cher deserves more than one introduction. So guess what? She gave another. Switching up her vibe, now wearing a striped blazer with black hair, Cher took another approach to her announcement. "Hi, it's me, Cher, on TikTok," she said.

Two introductions just wasn't enough. Cher introduced herself again — this time without actually saying her name. "Guess who I am?" she said after switching her style back. "I'm on TikTok!" she exclaimed excitedly.

And if that wasn't enough, and you know it's coming, Cher introduced herself one more time. She returned to her dark hair, giving her most confident introduction yet. "Hi. Of course, you know who I am," she said. "I was going to introduce myself but no."

She wrapped up her message with an important one, saying, "Happy Pride Month to everybody in the community that I love — and that means you."

Cher's set a high bar for herself on TikTok. Maybe we'll get exclusive new song premieres. We'd even be content if it were just flips between her blonde and brunette hairstyles that make her bring different personalities. Either way, you'll have to tune in to the ride and see.