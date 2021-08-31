After months of being sold out, Charlotte Tilbury has finally restocked one of their most viral products.

As one of the most talked-about brands of 2021, this past year saw them rise to fame on TikTok with more than 137 million views on their tag (and counting). Check out our favorite TikTok beauty expert, Mikayla Nogueira, reviewing the best products from Charlotte Tilbury in three parts.

@mikaylanogueira Charlotte Tilbury is blowin up! 🤯 And I love to see it! #makeup #beauty

@mikaylanogueira Eyeshadow tutorial is in part three 😌 #makeup #beauty

@mikaylanogueira What do you think you’ll try from CT? #makeup #beauty

The Hollywood Contour Wand, which gained attention after Madison Beer plugged it in her Vogue "Beauty Secrets" video, has been sold out everywhere for months. Finally, Charlotte Tilbury has restocked it on their site (unfortunately, it's still sold out at Sephora), so you'll have to order it online — but it's definitely worth the wait.

Read, below, for our thoughts on Charlotte Tilbury's contour wand... and a few of our favorite dupes, in case by the time you read this it's already sold out again.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand This contour wand is definitely worth the hype. One of the creamiest, most blendable contours on the market. It's extremely buildable and layers beautifully with blush. Although it only comes in two shades — light/ medium and medium/ dark — it blends so smoothly that many skin tones can use this wand comfortably.