Charlotte Lawrence: Bright Lights, Radio City
Charlotte Lawrence isn’t one to shy from the spotlight, but she’s also one to bring you in close. There’s always an undeniable intimacy to Lawrence’s music, her soft voice wavering gently over both pared-down guitar ballads and anthemic pop moments. With a penchant for storytelling that tracks the highs and lows of love and loss, Lawrence always knows how to provoke a tear or an ecstatic release.
Her live shows are that and more. The Los Angeles-based “Jokes On You” singer recently joined Madison Beer on her THE SPINNIN TOUR, hitting the legendary Radio City Music Hall, among other iconic venues. In between it all, though, she made time to celebrate with bandmates and friends (one of whom just happens to be Gracie Abrams).
Though her schedule is (like her suitcase) is overflowing, she still took the time to document it all, showing PAPER a glimpse into her life-changing tour. Whether she was reveling in the big moments of a star turn on stage, or enjoying quieter moments with her community, Lawrence shows us that the bright lights are just one part of the whirlwind life of a rising musician.
Getty ready(ish)!
Photography: Muriel Knudson, Tyrell Hampton
