Tom Ford and Anna Wintour Are Launching a Fashion Relief Fund

Each year, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund gives rising American designers financial support to help accelerate their business, which in past seasons has included Christopher John Rogers, Telfar and Pyer Moss.

But for 2020, in the wake of COVID-19 and its impact on the fashion community, the CVFF is being repurposed into a financial relief fund for those affect by the coronavirus. Anna Wintour and Tom Ford, the CFDA's chairman, both announced the launch of the initiative (called "A Common Thread") this morning.

A series of videos launching on March 25 will accompany the initiative and will highlight the stories of not only designers but those working behind the scenes in the fashion industry and how their businesses have been affected by the pandemic.

The fund is also accepting donations, which you can take part in by texting THREAD to 44-321 or by contributing online here. While parameters are still being sorted out, applications will begin online starting on April 8 and entries are not limited to former CVFF members or CFDA members.