As the pandemic rages on, the British Fashion Council (BFC) and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) have teamed up with Bag of Ethics and a slew of renowned designers for a cross-cultural collection of non-medical face masks, deemed "Great Global Designer Face Coverings."

Between flower-embossed prints, bleached tie-dye, and picnic-like plaid designs, it's safe to say there's a style suited for all mask-wearers.

Ahluwalia

"The CFDA is pleased to collaborate with the British Fashion Council, our counterpart in the UK," said CFDA CEO Steven Kolb in a statement. "As the pandemic continues to impact lives worldwide, it is important that we all wear masks to protect ourselves and those around us. We asked three of our designers — Mara Hoffman, Liya Kebede, and Kim Shui — to add their creative touch to this essential item."

Each fashion-punched face covering is set to be manufactured within Bag of Ethics' partner factories with the intention of providing a more reusable and sustainable alternative to the healthcare system's depleting supply of medical masks. The product itself, which retails at $18, arrives with three reusable and washable fabric face coverings and two protective pouches.

Additionally, a portion of profits will directly benefit both the BFC Foundation Fashion Fund and CFDA's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity programming.

Kim Shui

"This is a powerful time for collaboration across all sectors and the fashion industry has demonstrated strength in unity over the last number of months," said Caroline Rush, Chief Executive of the BFC. "We are excited to work alongside our American counterparts to promote local designers while encouraging sustainable practices in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus. We are also delighted to continue working with Bag of Ethics, a longstanding supporter of the BFC, after the success of our first round of Great British Face Coverings in raising money to support British designers in surviving this challenging time."

Shop the collaborative face coverings collection, here.